Chitrakoot: Minister reviews Rampath Van Gaman Marg, says it is state government’s top priority

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State culture, tourism and spirituality minister Usha Thakur has said that the development of Rampath Van Gaman Marg is top priority of state government. Rampath Van Gaman Marg will be completed in three phases.

In the first phase, the sites of Kamadgiri Parikrama, in the second phase the sites of 84 Koshi Parikrama of Chitrakoot, and in the third phase, other important places of Rampath Van Gaman will be developed.

Thakur made the statement at a review meeting regarding eco-tourism, Mandakini Ghat, and Rampath Van Gaman Yojana at Udyamita Vidyapeeth in Chitrakoot on Saturday.

The minister asked officials to prepare a detailed project report of Rampath Van Gaman Marg after taking opinions of local residents and saints. The collector should review the progress by taking a meeting of the concerned departments every 15 days.

At the meeting, Thakur was told Rampath Van Gaman will start simultaneously from Chitrakoot and Amarkantak in the state. The proposed Rampath Van Gaman will start from Chitrakoot and end at Amarkantak via Satna, Panna, Amanganj, Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, and Shahdol. Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation has been made agency of Rampath Van Gaman development works.

In the first phase of the scheme, administrative approval of Rs 1 crore has been given by the spiritual department to prepare the feasibility report and DPR for the construction of Rampath Van Gaman Marg. Also, Rs 50 lakh has been allotted as first installment, for which tender has been invited.