Chilling: Husband poisons wife, waits till her death, arrested in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man poisoned his wife and waited for days till she reached the dying stage. He then admitted her to a hospital. She died during course of treatment. When police investigated the case, it turned out to be a murder, Jabalpur police said on Monday.

The husband killed her because she had an illicit relationship with his younger brother, police said. Additional superintendent of police Gopal Khandel told Free Press that on May 18, they received information from a private hospital that a woman was admitted because she consumed poison. It was claimed that the woman had tried to commit suicide because her brother-in-law had raped her.

She died on May 20. In the meantime, the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail. Police registered the case and started the investigation. The police came to know that the woman fell ill after returning from Bargi dam. When the police asked it about from husband, he narrated the crime story.

He said that there was an engagement ceremony of his sister in May, which was organised at a hotel. During the function, the woman and her bother-in-law came back to house. Meanwhile, her husband also reached house and found his wife and brother in a compromising position, Khandel added.

After that, the accused took suggestion from his father and they both hatched a conspiracy to kill the victim. The woman and his brother went to Bargi dam. The husband mixed poison in sugarcane juice and forced her to drink. After returning from the dam, the woman fell ill. The husband waited for more than three days to let her wife reach the dying stage. To mislead people, he took his wife to the hospital.

The trick of the accused did not work and the police came to know the reality. The police registered the case under Section 302 of IPC and arrested husband and his father in murder case.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:33 PM IST