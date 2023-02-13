Chill returns, Bhopal sees sharp drop in night temp

Bhopal recorded a drop of 2.9 degree Celsius in night temperature which stood at 9.6 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): Sharp drop in night temperature was recorded in state capital on Sunday night. The drop in temperature infused chill in atmosphere in the state capital especially in morning and evening hours. It is a temporary phase of chill and not the return of winters, said officials of meteorological department.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 2.9 degree Celsius in night temperature which stood at 9.6 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius after a drop of 1.5 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded 26.0 degree Celsius day temperature after a drop of 2.6 degree Celsius, while the night temperature was 12.4 degree Celsius after a drop of 1.2 degree Celsius.

Raisen recorded a drop of 3.0 degree Celsius in night temperature settled at 7.0 degree Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded 2.8 degree Celsius in night temperature at 7.8 degree Celsius.

Chhindwara recorded a drop of 6.3 degree Celsius in night temperature which settled at 8.2 degree Celsius, while Mandla minimum temperature was 7.5 degree Celsius after a drop of 4.5 degree Celsius. Sagar also experienced a drop of 4.2 degree Celsius in night temperature which settled at 9 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, a fresh western disturbance is expected to approach Western Himalayas from the night of February 14. Day and night temperatures dropped by 4 to 6 degrees across the state. In the wake of Western disturbance, light rain and snowfall may commence over Western Himalayas from February 15th.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “ It is a temporary phase of chill in the atmosphere with a drop in temperature. It is not a winter return like situation in MP. There is cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan so even after back to back western disturbance, temperature has come down across the state.”

