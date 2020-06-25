Child Rights panel serves notice on Jitu Patwari for derogatory tweet on girls, seeks apology

BHOPAL: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday served the notice to the Congress MLA and the state media president Jitu Patwari over derogatory tweet on girl child. The Commission seeking an explanation and apology from the Congress MLA for his remarks has asked him to reply within three days.

In a veiled attack on the BJP government at the Centre, Patwari on Twitter had said that in an attempt of giving birth to a son called ‘vikas’ (development), five daughters were born namely demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and economic slowdown.

Child Rights Panel In the notice the NCPCR stated that the tweet not only supported the age-old evil of preferring a boy instead of a girl child, leading to high rates of female foeticide in the country but it further demonstrated his mindset and approach towards the girl child in general.