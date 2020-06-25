Child Rights panel serves notice on Jitu Patwari for derogatory tweet on girls, seeks apology

BHOPAL: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday served the notice to the Congress MLA and the state media president Jitu Patwari over derogatory tweet on girl child. The Commission seeking an explanation and apology from the Congress MLA for his remarks has asked him to reply within three days.
In a veiled attack on the BJP government at the Centre, Patwari on Twitter had said that in an attempt of giving birth to a son called ‘vikas’ (development), five daughters were born namely demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and economic slowdown.
Child Rights Panel In the notice the NCPCR stated that the tweet not only supported the age-old evil of preferring a boy instead of a girl child, leading to high rates of female foeticide in the country but it further demonstrated his mindset and approach towards the girl child in general.
"That as a political leader, it is unethical for you to violate the deepest constraints of morality to take any political digs at anyone else and to achieve greater goods and avoid disasters for the society at large," it further stated.
"That audacious act of passing such a disparaging statement through your tweet not only belittles the very existence of the girl child but further takes us decades back, making all the incalculable struggle and sacrifice for achieving gender equality and rights of girl children in vain," it said. The Commission asked that it shall be the duty of every citizen to `develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform'. As a public representative and eminent public figure, large number of people admire you and follow you and it was therefore unprincipled for you to make such remarks in your tweet.
In light of the above, the commission said, "it humbly requests your good self to kindly apologise to children of the nation for passing such remarks through your tweet dated June 24 and revert to the commission regarding the same within three days".
