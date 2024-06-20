Child Labour Case: Som Distilleries Licence Suspended, Labour Department Report Awaited

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Som Distilleries' licence has been suspended for 20 days or till labour departmentís report (which ever comes in last). Excise Commissioner issued orders in this regard on Wednesday after the firmís reply was found unsatisfactory.

During a visit on June 15, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had found 59 child labourers in the unit. These minors also had infection on their hands.

Deploying minors in liquor manufacturing unit not only violates set norms of excise department but also the license conditions.

Following Kanoongo's inspection, Excise Commissioner issued show cause notice to Som Distilleries and sought reply within three days.

Som Distilleries, however, wrote to excise commissioner stating that no documents were provided to them by the police and labour department. Stating that the probe was still continuing, the company sought four weeksí time to submit reply.

It also denied that children ineligible under the Factory Act, Industrial Health and Security norms were working in the unit. It claimed that all workers were above the age of 21 years.

However, FIR filed with Umraoganj police station of Raisen and Raisen Collectorís report made it amply clear that child workers were found working in Som Distilleries.

In view of the above-mentioned facts, excise commissioner termed the reply unsatisfactory. The commissioner said that the act violated various sections of the Excise Act and license conditions.

No compromise with public service, tweets CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav tweeted that licence of Som Distilleries had been suspended over child labour. Before this, officials connected with the case were suspended for dereliction of duty. He asserted that government would not compromise with public service.