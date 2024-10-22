Child Help Desks At 12 Railway Stations, 9 Inter-State Bus Terminuses In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to set up Child Help Desks at 12 railway stations and at inter-state bus terminuses in nine cities of the state to curb child trafficking. It also aims to identify and rescue abandoned and runaway children.

The railway stations chosen for the purpose are Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Ratlam, Katni, Bina, Meghnagar and Singrauli. The inter-state bus terminus will be set up in Indore, Chhatarpur, Burhanpur, Seoni, Gwalior, Jhabua, Neemuch, Satna and Balaghat. Of these, barring Indore, all the others are in districts bordering other states. Gwalior, Chhatarpur and Satna border Uttar Pradesh whereas Seoni, Balaghat and Burhanpur border Maharashtra. Jhabua is on Gujarat border and Neemuch is on the state’s border with Rajasthan.

These towns are potential transit points for child traffickers entering the state or leaving it. The State Women and Child Development Department has been given the responsibility of implementing the project. The Desks at the railway stations and bus stands will keep an eye on unescorted children and on children being escorted by persons who are not their relatives.

They will also rescue runaways to ensure that they don’t fall into wrong hands. The desks will also act on tip-offs or complaints received on Child Help Line number 1098. “The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are deployed at railway stations but children are reluctant and afraid to approach policemen,” said a department official.

The department is in the process of obtaining permission from the relevant authorities for setting up help desks. In case of railway stations, the department has written to Divisional Railway Managers concerned seeking permission and requesting for allotment of space. “We just need a room big enough for a table and space for three or four persons to sit,” the official said.

As for bus stands, the department has asked its district-level functionaries to approach the municipal corporations and municipal committees, which generally own and operate bus stands. The permission for Indore’s Sarvate bus stand has been received. The project is expected to become functional by the beginning of the next financial year.