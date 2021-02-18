Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regularization but Bhopal divisional commissioner acts tough against illegal colonizers

BHOPAL: Contrary to the commitment of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to regularize illegal colonies in state, Bhopal divisional commissioner on Thursday instructed for lodging FIRs against builders and developers of identified 96 illegal colonies in the city.

Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat also instructed for action against assistant engineers and sub-engineers who allegedly promoted and helped in development of such illegal colonies. The commissioner has directed to withhold one month salary of the guilty officials. The commissioner was addressing a review meeting of illegal colonies in the state capital on Thursday. BMC commissioner KVS Chaudhary was also present at the meeting.

Revenue teams are continuously giving feedback and presenting reports on the illegal colonies and on the basis of these reports action against assistant engineers and sub-engineers will be initiated.

BMC commissioner has been instructed to look into the role of officials of Town and Country Planning (T&CP), MPEB (power distribution companies), PHE and other departments in promoting illegal colonies. Besides, instruction has also been given for the installation of hoardings highlighting illegal colonies in the city and mentioning police cases against builders and developers for public awareness.