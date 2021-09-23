Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 50 seed villages, distributes mini-kits to farmers

BHOPAL : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government is working on five points to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to double the income of farmers.

Chouhan was addressing a programme at Minto Hall, here on Thursday.

CM launched 50 seed villages in the program of farmers welfare and agriculture development department on completion of 20 years of public welfare and Swaraj.

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state farmers' welfare and agriculture development minister Kamal Patel were also present in the program

The CM distributed free seed mini-kits to the beneficiaries.

Tomar addressing the programme said that organising such welfare programs for farmers on the birthday of PM Modi is possible only as a result of the vision of CM Chouhan.

“Prior to the year 2003, Madhya Pradesh was not mentioned anywhere in the achievements of the agriculture sector. As a result of CM Chouhan's innovative efforts, connecting farmers with technology, standing by them in times of trouble, now whenever agriculture is discussed in the country, the mention of Madhya Pradesh comes before Punjab and Haryana,” said Tomar.

He added that intensive efforts are on to increase the production of agriculture, reduce the cost of production, provide farmers with the right price for their produce, compensate the losses and motivate the farmers for diversification of agriculture. Irrigation is the basic basis for increasing production. It is our endeavour that the entire cultivable land of the state should be irrigated. As a result of these efforts, the irrigation potential of the state has increased to 42 lakh hectares.

