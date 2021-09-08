e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat made BJP's in-charge for Punjab Assembly polls37,875 new COVID19 cases and 369 deaths in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala records 25,772 cases and 189 deaths
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 04:12 PM IST

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects Madhya Pradesh Bhavan project in Delhi

He said that old building of Madhya Pradesh will be reserved for those residents who visit Delhi for treatment of their family members.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

New Delhi/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inspected the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan project in Delhi.

Chouhan said the new building will be a symbol of the state's culture and will also serve as a place for conducting important government events, meetings.

"This new Bhawan will serve as a symbol of MP's values, culture, great personalities, faith. Also, this will serve as a place where important government meetings, events could be conducted," Chouhan told ANI.

Chouhan further said that old building of Madhya Pradesh will be reserved for those state residents who visit Delhi for treatment.

(With input from ANI)

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: BJP, JDU leaders among three arrested for gang rape of minor girl in Bhopal
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 04:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal