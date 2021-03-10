Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dresses down officials as fewer people get shots

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan removed the additional district magistrate (ADM) of Morena, Umesh Shukla, on Wednesday for misbehaving with farmers. A video in which Shukla was seen misbehaving with farmers had gone viral.

At a video-conference with commissioners and collectors, he dressed down a few collectors and a few chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) for showing slackness in work.

An angry Chouhan also removed the CMHO of Anuppur. As the chief minister was not happy about the CMHO’s work, he told the officials to remove him from the field posting and give him some clerical work.

Chouhan was also annoyed with the collector of Sheopur and its CMHO for vaccination of only 45% of people there. He said the collectors and the CMHOs should not adopt a “couldn’t-care-less attitude” towards vaccination. Vaccination was the only way out to get rid of the virus, Chouhan said.

At the commissioner-collector conference, the chief minister appreciated the Indore district administration. Chouhan said the land mafia was out of sight in Indore and directed the officials of other districts to follow Indore’s example.