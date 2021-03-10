Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dresses down officials as fewer people get shots

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan removed the additional district magistrate (ADM) of Morena, Umesh Shukla, on Wednesday for misbehaving with farmers. A video in which Shukla was seen misbehaving with farmers had gone viral.
At a video-conference with commissioners and collectors, he dressed down a few collectors and a few chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) for showing slackness in work.
An angry Chouhan also removed the CMHO of Anuppur. As the chief minister was not happy about the CMHO’s work, he told the officials to remove him from the field posting and give him some clerical work.
Chouhan was also annoyed with the collector of Sheopur and its CMHO for vaccination of only 45% of people there. He said the collectors and the CMHOs should not adopt a “couldn’t-care-less attitude” towards vaccination. Vaccination was the only way out to get rid of the virus, Chouhan said.
At the commissioner-collector conference, the chief minister appreciated the Indore district administration. Chouhan said the land mafia was out of sight in Indore and directed the officials of other districts to follow Indore’s example.
At the conference, collector of Indore Manish Singh gave a PowerPoint presentation on the action taken against the land mafia. Singh also showed how the administration had returned land to the members of cooperative societies and to the residents of private colonies.
Chouhan said that a sapling should be planted in each district daily and that, after procurement of paddy, jawar and millet, it should be ensured that the farmers got 100% of the payment.
He also directed the officials to take action against illegal miners. Chouhan said that a sum of Rs 20 crore was recovered from illegal miners till end-February. He also asked officials to continue the campaign against the liquor mafia, food adulterators and chit fund companies.
Chouhan said he was serious about law and order and the administration had taken action against identified criminals. In the districts, where action against the mafia was slow, it should be speeded up, he said.
Apart from that, Chouhan took feedback on the progress of job fairs and the Jal Jiwan Mission.
Respect people’s representatives: CM
The chief minister asked the officials to respect the elected representatives and cooperate with them. It was the people’s representatives who played an important role in implementing welfare schemes, he said.
He also asked the collectors to look into the corruption cases in the districts. He said that he had many sources to know about the corruption cases and that it would be better if the officials concerned themselves informed him about such cases.
