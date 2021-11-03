Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures CT scan and MRI machines within two months at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Vidisha

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Vidisha and interacted with medical staff and patients on Wednesday.

Chouhan also inquired about the arrangements made for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at the medical college.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College Vidisha is my dream project and every effort will be made to ensure all facilities there,” said Chouhan speaking to the media persons.

CM said that within a month a CT scan machine will be installed in the college, while in next two months the college will get an MRI machine. Out of total 132 faculties, 73 are posted in the medical college. The work of appointment on remaining posts will also be completed soon, said Chouhan.

Stating that college is a big gift for Vidisha, Chouhan said, “Our goal is to provide complete health facilities, so that patients do not have to be referred outside the district for treatment. All modern health facilities would be made available in a new form in the grand building. Now the operation theatres are operational, necessary guidelines have been given to the doctors.” He also planted a banyan tree on the college premises. CM along with his wife offered prayers at Shri Badh Wale Ganesh Mandir.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:39 PM IST