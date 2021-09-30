Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan apprises PM Narendra Modi of change in crop pattern

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh will focus on farming of Chandan, Bamboo, Agar, millets (low sugar contents crops) for maximum benefit to farmers.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan apprised these things on change of crop pattern to PM Narendra Modi during his meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chouhan called on Modi and discussed on various issues. CM said, “There is need to change crop pattern to benefit more and more farmers in Madhya Pradesh. We will identify the spots for farming of such agriculture produce. Pachmarhi, Amarkantak and other places have different kind of climate. There are many agriculture produces which have surplus production in the state while there are other which are scanty production.”

CM said, “ State will focus on farming of millets as the United Nation(UN) General Assembly recently adopted a resolution, sponsored by India and supported by more than 70 countries, declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The resolution is intended to increase public awareness on the health benefits of millets and their suitability for cultivation under tough conditions marked by climate change.”

CM said, “The main intention behind the initiative is to help Indian millet farmers get decent revenues by capitalising on their crop getting international recognition. But they cannot get such a benefit unless we play a proactive role. The real success of observing international millet year comes only when we take measures to help our farmers reap the benefits. CM further said, “We discussed on ethanol policy and many players are coming for production of ethanol.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:56 PM IST