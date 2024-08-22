 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Transfers Money To Tendu Leaf Collectors’ Accounts, Announces Development Plans For Sheopur
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Transfers Money To Tendu Leaf Collectors’ Accounts, Announces Development Plans For Sheopur

Visits by-poll-bound Vijaypur for second time in a row

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Vijaypur for the second time in 15 days on Thursday and transferred money to the accounts of Tendu leaf collectors. The Sheopur-Vijaypur-Karahal area is blessed with exceptional natural beauty, but in terms of development, it is behind other places, he said. Now, the state government will develop the place, Yadav said.

Yadav made the statement at Sheopur district on Thursday when he distributed bonus among the Tendu leaf collectors. He said that the state government had distributed bonus worth Rs 115 crore among the Tendu leaf collectors in 2023.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation of development work worth Rs 37.67 crore. This was the second trip of Yadav to the area in the past fortnight. Before this event, the amount of Ladli Behna scheme was transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries from Sheopur.

A by-election is going to be held in Vijaypur from where Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat will contest. Yadav has accepted all the demands put up by Rawat for development of the area. A medical college to be set up in Sheopur will soon be inaugurated, Yadav said.

He also announced that Shabri Mata temple would be constructed in Sheopur. Till 2007, the Tendu leaf collectors were given a bonus of Rs 750, but the amount has been increased to Rs 4,000, the Chief Minister said.

In this way, the profits of Tendu leaf collectors have been raised from 50% to 75%, he said.

