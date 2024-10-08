 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Participate In 'Gram Vikas Sammelan' To Be Held In Sehore's Bhairunda
CM Yadav will also reach Salkanpur ahead of the programme and will offer prayers at Vindhyavasini Mata Temple.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other ministers will participate in 'Gram Vikas Sammelan' scheduled to be held in Bhairunda in Sehore district on Tuesday.

During the program, mobile app "Awas Sakhi" and "Gram Sadak Survey and Planning App" of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural will also be launched, according to an official release of the state government.

Along with this, 500 km of roads approved under PMGSY-IV will be launched and bank loan and community investment amount of Rs 150 crore will be transferred to the self-help groups with a single click on the occasion.

Besides, eight processing units and 100 community training centres will be dedicated. Additionally, approval will also be given for the establishment of RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institute) centres in five new districts in the state on the occasion.

Furthermore, a bonus amount of Rs 2.70 crore will be distributed to 52818 tendu leaf collectors of Sehore district and a grant of Rs 1,04,27,000 for 2,90,000 bamboo plants will be distributed to 215 bamboo beneficiaries under the Bamboo Mission Scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government, the release added.

Besides, CM Yadav and Union Minister Chouhan will participate in a road show in Bhairunda before the Gram Vikas Sammelan. CM Yadav will also reach Salkanpur ahead of the programme and will offer prayers at Vindhyavasini Mata Temple.

The sacred siddhpeeth of Vindhyavasni Beejasan devi (one of the incarnations of the "Hindu" goddess "Durga" is on an 800 foot high hillrock, in the village Salkanpur near Rehti, Sehore district which is 70 km away from Bhopal. 

