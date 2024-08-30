 Chief Minister In Delhi, Holds Talks Over Administrative, Political Decisions
The appointments will be made once the central leadership puts its seal on the proposed names.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has been on a trip to Delhi since Wednesday night. He is holding talks with the BJP’s central leadership over political and administrative issues of the state. Yadav also held talks with the RSS functionaries over the political situation. The government has to make political appointments about which Yadav has already held talks with party’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma.

The appointments will be made once the central leadership puts its seal on the proposed names. A decision on the appointment of Chief Secretary has to be taken, because present CS Veera Rana’s tenure in office is going to end on September 30.

Yadav wants to appoint Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora as the next CS. Rajora is working in CM’s Secretariat. A decision on these issues can be taken only after a discussion with the central leadership. So, Yadav can hold talks with the central leaders. Yadad may also take a decision on whether he will extend the tenure of Rana or appoint a new CS only after holding talks with the party leaders.

CM to open MP fest today

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate a four-day MP Festival in Delhi on Saturday. As part of the event, a cultural programme will be held from 6pm daily. GI tag products from state, handloom items, handicrafts, herbal products from the Vindhya region will be exhibited at the festival.

