Chief Minister Chouhan Welcomed Seva Parmo Dharma Vehicle Rally

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the "Seva Parmo Dharma Vahan Rally" of Karunadham Ashram at B-8, 74 Bungalow located on Link Road No.1.

Chief Minister Chouhan welcomed Karunadham Peethadhishwar Gurudev Sudesh Shandilyaji Maharaj by garlanding him and showering flowers on the rally.

On this occasion, wife of Chief Minister Chouhan, Mrs. Sadhna Singh Chouhan and a large number of devotees were present.

It is worth mentioning that a grand event for the establishment of the Gurudevalaya is being organized for three days from August 27 to 29 at the Karunadham Ashram in Nehru Nagar.

The vehicle rally started from Chanchal Chauraha of Bairagarh and will reach Karunadham Ashram via various routes of Bhopal.

