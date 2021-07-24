Chhindwara: Youth liquidates friend for demanding homosexual relationship, witchcraft practice

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A youth has polished off a friend for his demand for homosexual relationship and for allegedly practising black magic in the village, the police said.

The incident recently took place in Bhanadehi village in the district. The murdered youth has been identified as Pradeep, a resident of Bhanadehi.

The police said Pramod had conspired with another youth of the village Nemendra Parteti to dispatch Pradeep.

A villager saw the youth’s body lying near the cornfield on July 21 and informed the police about it.

The police identified the body as that of 23-year-old Pradeep. After an inquiry into the case, the police arrested Pramod and Nemendra Parteti.

During an interrogation, the accused said that Pradeep was his friend.

He also told the police that the villagers had complained that they were falling ill because of Pradeep’s black magic.

Pramod also said that Pradeep wanted to have homosexual relationship with him.

As Pramod refused, Pradeep harassed him. Therefore, he conspired with another youth of the village, Nemendra Parteti, to dispatch Pradeep.

Both attacked Pradeep with a knife and a stick. He slumped to the ground in a pool of blood and died.