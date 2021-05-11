Chhindwara: Man accuses Covid centre of extorting money from patients, calls off agitation after police assurance

Sources said that the trust, which runs a hospital in Amaravati, opened Covid care centre in Chhindwara on request of former chief minister and leader of Opposition Kamal Nath.

According to victim, the pathology’s reports do not match the facts. “The samples of patients are sent to a particular pathology laboratory, which issues factually incorrect reports. I got a similar test done from another laboratory and the result is different. How can there be so much difference between two reports, which were conducted on the same day?” Ramesh Shahu said.

While taking to the journalists, he claimed that on the basis of factually incorrect report, the hospital delays discharging patients to extort moeny. “This is very common practice here. I have reports of both laboratories,” he said, claiming that he has to pay Rs 5.50 lakh for his and his son's treatment.

On getting information, a team from Dehat police station reached the spot and took application from Sahu who withdraw agitation after assurance by police.

Dehat police station incharge Mahendra Bhagat said application along with copies of all reports has been taken from Sahu and further action will be taken on basis of facts.

When contacted, Satpura Covid care centre director Dr Sweta Sharma refuted the allegation. “As the patient had confusion about his report, a test was conducted again but reports were same. We cooperated with him well and also gave him a discount on total bill. His allegation is baseless,” Sharma told journalists.