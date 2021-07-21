Chhindwara: Hope Saansadji feels our pain, villagers on MP Nakul Nath who got stuck in overflowing culvert

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vehicles accompanying Member of Parliament from Chhindwara Nakul Nath got stuck on an overflowing culvert in district’s Devi village on Wednesday afternoon.

Though the villagers have been demanding to build a bridge in place of culvert for past several years, they only received assurance from Nakul Nath and his father Kamal Nath, who was Chhindwara MP for decades and also chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for 15 months.

According to information, Nakul Nath was on visit to home constituency for few days. On Wednesday, he was heading towards Nagpur to take a flight for New Delhi.

As it was raining in Chhindwara district since morning, an overflowing culvert near Ramakona village on Nagapur- Chhindwara national highway caused a long traffic jam.

To avoid traffic jam and also to catch flight on time, Nakul Nath who was accompanied by a member of ST/SC Commission, Gurucharan Khare and other leaders, decided to take a short cut. Khare has been accorded the status of a minister.

While they were passing through a culvert in Devi village, the police vehicles present in Khare’s convoy easily crossed culvert but Nakul Nath and Khare’s car got stuck midway. Though the driver of Nath’s vehicle managed to take vehicle out of the water with help of people, Khare’s vehicle had to be pulled out with thick ropes.

Villager Baman Rao Khode said villagers have been demanding a proper bridge and road for years, but none pays heed.

“Now, we have stopped demanding, as no one listens to us. Hope, Sansadji (MP Nakul Nath) would have felt our pain,” said another villager Laxman Bodge.

Congress leader Syed Zafar who is close to Nath family, said, “The waterlogged area is disputed. It is merely a 100-metre stretch, where a road couldn’t be constructed because of objection by a farmer. The matter is in the court. Therefore, nothing can be done.”