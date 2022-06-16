Chhindwara: 7 persons including 1 minor die after car falls into well

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): As many as seven persons including a child died and three persons sustained injuries after an SUV fell into a well near Kodamau under Mohkhed police station limits in Chhindwara late on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the travellers were returning from a wedding function held in Bhajipani village of the district. Seven bodies and the vehicle were pulled out of the well till Thursday morning.

Those who died were identified as Dipendra Ivnati (3), Ajay (32), Ranjeet (35), residents of Lendagondi, Sachin (19), resident of Dhanora, Rajkumar (40), resident of Agarpur, Shivpal (31), resident of Jamunia and Ramnath, resident of Karmajhiri.

On the other hand, the injured were identified as Sachin (5), Pinky, residents of Lendagondi and Anil (22), resident of Agarpur.

(more details awaited)