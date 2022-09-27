Chhattisgarh's education officers study related activities of MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of education officers of Chhattisgarh visited Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) on Monday and took information about the work to be done under Mission Ankur.

A 16-member team of the School Education Department of Chhattisgarh is on a four-day tour of Madhya Pradesh with a view to study the activities of Mission Ankur, conducted under the Nipun Bharat Abhiyan in the state and adopt them in their state.

Director of the Kendra Dhanraju S and additional Mission director Lokesh Kumar Jangid apprised the team members about the works of Madhya Pradesh as well as the work process. Appreciating the working system of the state, the representatives of Chhattisgarh talked about adopting it in their state also.

Nipun Bharat Abhiyan, launched by the Government of India at the national level for basic literacy and numeracy knowledge in the elementary classes itself, is being operated in Madhya Pradesh under the name ëMission Ankur'.

Under this campaign, the desired abilities of reading, writing and counting are to be developed in the students of classes I to III in a stipulated time. In this programme, Madhya Pradesh has completed tasks like teacher training on a large scale in advance, along with fixing the course material and co-educational activities.