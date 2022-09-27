e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalChhattisgarh's education officers study related activities of MP

Chhattisgarh's education officers study related activities of MP

Director of the Kendra Dhanraju S and additional Mission director Lokesh Kumar Jangid apprised the team members about the works of Madhya Pradesh as well as the work process.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 01:00 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of education officers of Chhattisgarh visited Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) on Monday and took information about the work to be done under Mission Ankur.

A 16-member team of the School Education Department of Chhattisgarh is on a four-day tour of Madhya Pradesh with a view to study the activities of Mission Ankur, conducted under the Nipun Bharat Abhiyan in the state and adopt them in their state.

Director of the Kendra Dhanraju S and additional Mission director Lokesh Kumar Jangid apprised the team members about the works of Madhya Pradesh as well as the work process. Appreciating the working system of the state, the representatives of Chhattisgarh talked about adopting it in their state also.

Nipun Bharat Abhiyan, launched by the Government of India at the national level for basic literacy and numeracy knowledge in the elementary classes itself, is being operated in Madhya Pradesh under the name ëMission Ankur'.

Under this campaign, the desired abilities of reading, writing and counting are to be developed in the students of classes I to III in a stipulated time. In this programme, Madhya Pradesh has completed tasks like teacher training on a large scale in advance, along with fixing the course material and co-educational activities.

Read Also
Encroachments take over Bhopal cycle tracks; many stretches develop cracks, a few patches serving as...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh's education officers study related activities of MP

Chhattisgarh's education officers study related activities of MP

MP: Agam Jain is Jhabua SP

MP: Agam Jain is Jhabua SP

Bhopal: Patrolling to remain till Garba participants reach home 

Bhopal: Patrolling to remain till Garba participants reach home 

Bhopal: 40 species identified under Bhoj Wetland Butterfly Survey, 2022

Bhopal: 40 species identified under Bhoj Wetland Butterfly Survey, 2022

EOW Jabalpur files charge sheet against retired executive engineer, family 

EOW Jabalpur files charge sheet against retired executive engineer, family 