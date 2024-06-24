Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao Calls On MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Arun Sao called on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the CM residence in Bhopal on Monday and had discussions on various contemporary topics.

During this, a delegation of Chhattisgarh's Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), along with Dy. CM Sao, also met with CM Yadav.

CM Yadav told ANI, "Today, old workers of ABVP from Chhattisgarh have come to Madhya Pradesh. This reminds me of the old days of combined Madhya Pradesh (before the partition of MP and Chhattisgarh). I welcome the delegation to Madhya Pradesh."

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Dy CM Sao told ANI, "We have come here to participate in the 'Samman Samaroh' organised in the memory of ABVP leader Late Shaligram Tomar. Around 70 workers from Chhattisgarh have come here. All of them are ABVP workers from the 1990s. It was a great pleasure meeting everyone here." "Today, MP CM Mohan Yadav welcomed us here and honoured us. Chhattisgrah and Madhya Pradesh have an unbreakable relationship. We had a great time, and I am grateful to CM Yadav," Sao added.

Besides, CM Yadav posted on X, "Today, Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh Arun Sao made a courtesy visit here at CM House. We held discussions on various contemporary topics on this occasion." Notably, "Shaligram Tomar Smriti Samaroh" was organised at Manas Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal on Sunday and CM Yadav had inaugurated the programme.

Addressing the program, CM Yadav said, "Shaligram ji played a major role in sustaining the morale of the workers who were in jail during the emergency by keeping in touch with their families. He was entrusted with the responsibility of 'Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad' in 1978. He organised many programmes in Mahakaushal, Madhya Pradesh, and Orissa and strengthened the work of the Vidhyarthi Parishad in Uttar Pradesh.

Many activists who emerged during this period went on to attain recognition in the realms of politics and society in the future." Shaligram Tomar's wife, Shanta Tomar, along with other family members, Chhattisgarh Dy CM Arun Sao, Raipur MP Brij Mohan Agarwal, and other distinguished public figures attended the program.