Chhatarpur: Woman brutally beaten up by in-laws

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly tortured by her in-laws for dowry in Chhatarpur district.

The victim identified as Devvati Ahirwar reached superintendent of police’s (SP) office on Friday on a makeshift handcart and lodged a complaint, demanding action against her in-laws.

Ahirwar claimed her husband Ramkishore Ahirwar and the in-laws had asked her to bring dowry from her parent’s house. When she refused, they started torturing her.

She said that she suffered multiple fractures in her hands and legs when she was brutally beaten up by her husband and in-laws about a month ago. But, the police registered only a case of dowry, victim claimed in her complaint letter to the SP, demanding to book the accused under attempt to murder section.

Police sources said that the incident took place at Bahadurpur village under Bamnaura police station of the district.

The SP has instructed the in-charge of the police station to conduct a probe into the matter and increase the sections of IPC after the medical report of the victim.