e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalChhatarpur: Temporary encroachments removed from roads

Chhatarpur: Temporary encroachments removed from roads

The administration informed the shopkeepers a week ago to remove the encroachments.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Encroachments were removed from Satai Road, Panna Road in front of Collector Bungalow as they impeded vehicular flow. The administration informed the shopkeepers a week ago to remove the encroachments. But they did not act. Along with the municipal team, administrative officers reached Panna Road with bulldozers and action was taken to remove temporary encroachments there. Some people started removing their tin sheds as soon as they saw the team. Tehsildar Ashok Awasthi said, “Temporary encroachments have been removed, and an investigation is going on to remove permanent encroachments as well. Permanent encroachments will be removed soon.” Along with Tehsildar Ashok Awasthi, Naib Tehsildar Abhinav Sharma, RI Devendra Patariya, Sanjesh Nayak of municipality and the team of revenue and police were present.

Read Also
Chhatarpur: Janpad panchayat accountant dies of cardiac seizure
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Lakhs turn up to listen to scholars’ teachings, religious gathering to conclude today with...

Bhopal: Lakhs turn up to listen to scholars’ teachings, religious gathering to conclude today with...

Bhopal: Man posing as army officer arrested

Bhopal: Man posing as army officer arrested

Bhopal: IAS appointment in medical colleges

Bhopal: IAS appointment in medical colleges

Bhopal: Create public awareness against depression: CM

Bhopal: Create public awareness against depression: CM

Bhopal: Migratory birds begin to arrive in the city

Bhopal: Migratory birds begin to arrive in the city