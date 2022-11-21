Chhatarpur: Temporary encroachments removed from roads

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Encroachments were removed from Satai Road, Panna Road in front of Collector Bungalow as they impeded vehicular flow. The administration informed the shopkeepers a week ago to remove the encroachments. But they did not act. Along with the municipal team, administrative officers reached Panna Road with bulldozers and action was taken to remove temporary encroachments there. Some people started removing their tin sheds as soon as they saw the team. Tehsildar Ashok Awasthi said, “Temporary encroachments have been removed, and an investigation is going on to remove permanent encroachments as well. Permanent encroachments will be removed soon.” Along with Tehsildar Ashok Awasthi, Naib Tehsildar Abhinav Sharma, RI Devendra Patariya, Sanjesh Nayak of municipality and the team of revenue and police were present.

Read Also Chhatarpur: Janpad panchayat accountant dies of cardiac seizure