Chhatarpur: Sub-inspector rescues two fishermen after hair-raising rescue operation

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In charge of Rajnagar police station Pankaj Sharma has scripted a yarn for himself by saving the lives of two persons after a hair-raising rescue operation.

Both the persons were stuck in an island in Kutane River in Rajnagar area of the district.

The 15-year-old Ramadin Adivasi and 25-year-old Deepak Adivasi, residents of Kudarpur, had gone to the river for fishing at 3pm on Thursday.

As it rained heavily the river overflowed and turned dangerous. They were stuck in a small island in the river. Its bumpy waters were rushing towards the island.

The situation the two fishermen were in made them feel as if they had lost their lives.

Sharma carried out a three-hour rescue operation with the help of a constable and two other villagers.

Locals informed the police control room and Sharma about it. He with a constable and two villagers rushed to the spot.

The overflowing river made Sharma think both the fishermen might not survive for a long time.

Sharma did not wait for divers from the district headquarters. He with the constable and two villagers plunged into action.

But they could not move faster towards the island. The river was wavy. They had barely had any time to take breath. The operation continued.

They finally reached the place where the two fishermen were stuck. Sharma and his team recued both of them.

As they reached the banks of the river, the anxious family members were in tears of joy.