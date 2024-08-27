 Chhatarpur Stone-Pelting Mastermind Haji Shahzad Ali Arrested While Attempting Secret Court Surrender
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalChhatarpur Stone-Pelting Mastermind Haji Shahzad Ali Arrested While Attempting Secret Court Surrender

Chhatarpur Stone-Pelting Mastermind Haji Shahzad Ali Arrested While Attempting Secret Court Surrender

Just a day back, superintendent of police Agam Jain announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the arrest of Ali and ten other culprits who were on the run.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal/Chhatarpur: The main culprit in the Chhatarpur stone-pelting incident on August 21 Haji Shahzad Ali fell into the police dragnet on Tuesday when he was secretly going to surrender in the district court. Just as the cops came to know that Ali was going to the court to surrender, a police team rushed to the spot and arrested him from the traffic police station area, official sources said.

The police then presented him to the court and sought three days’ remand which was allowed. Just a day back, superintendent of police Agam Jain announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the arrest of Ali and ten other culprits who were on the run. After the arrest Jain told journalists that Ali had been on the lam since the day the incident took place. A look-out notice was also issued against him, Jain further said.  

Read Also
Body Of 1-Day-Old Baby Found Near Pond In Indore; Parents Booked
article-image

At 12 noon on Tuesday, when the police came to know that Ali was secretly going to the court to surrender, they laid their hands on him. Ali, who was sitting in an e-rickshaw, covered himself with a blanket so that the police could not identify him. After arresting Ali, the cops brought him to the police station, and, after completing the formalities, admitted him to the hospital in the evening. Besides Ali, the police arrested 36 people in connection with the incident. The administration decided to extern six stone-throwers from the district, official sources said.

Those who have been externed from the district are Ajij Chaudhary, Javed, Arman Rain, Murli aka Junaid aka Shahid and Yusuf Rain aka Jarela. Immediately after the incident, the district administration demolished the palatial house of Ali spread over 20,000 square feet. Bulldozing of the house kicked up a political storm across the country.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Clashes Erupt Between Protesters And Police Over 'Nabanna Abhiyaan'; Multiple Injuries & Arrests Reported (VIDEO)
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Clashes Erupt Between Protesters And Police Over 'Nabanna Abhiyaan'; Multiple Injuries & Arrests Reported (VIDEO)
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Task Force To Conduct Weekly Inspections Of Construction Sites To Curb Noise And Air Pollution
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Task Force To Conduct Weekly Inspections Of Construction Sites To Curb Noise And Air Pollution
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near Bamandongri Station
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near Bamandongri Station
'No Intentions To Hurt': Kareena Kapoor Khan Responds To MP Court's Notice Over 'Pregnancy Bible' Title Of Her Book
'No Intentions To Hurt': Kareena Kapoor Khan Responds To MP Court's Notice Over 'Pregnancy Bible' Title Of Her Book
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trident Group Launches 'Takshila' Program To Train & Recruit 2,000 Youths, Prioritizing Social...

Trident Group Launches 'Takshila' Program To Train & Recruit 2,000 Youths, Prioritizing Social...

Bhopal Crime Roundup: Habitual Offender Assaults Contractor, Vandalizes Car In Bhopal; Trio...

Bhopal Crime Roundup: Habitual Offender Assaults Contractor, Vandalizes Car In Bhopal; Trio...

Bhopal Updates: Panic At Bhopal Airport As Live Cartridges Found In Engineer's Luggage; MP Nagar...

Bhopal Updates: Panic At Bhopal Airport As Live Cartridges Found In Engineer's Luggage; MP Nagar...

Chhatarpur Stone-Pelting Mastermind Haji Shahzad Ali Arrested While Attempting Secret Court...

Chhatarpur Stone-Pelting Mastermind Haji Shahzad Ali Arrested While Attempting Secret Court...

No Gifts, No Outings: 31 Years After Marriage, Woman Closes Door On Hubby

No Gifts, No Outings: 31 Years After Marriage, Woman Closes Door On Hubby