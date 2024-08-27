Chhatarpur Stone-Pelting Mastermind Haji Shahzad Ali Arrested While Attempting Secret Court Surrender

Bhopal/Chhatarpur: The main culprit in the Chhatarpur stone-pelting incident on August 21 Haji Shahzad Ali fell into the police dragnet on Tuesday when he was secretly going to surrender in the district court. Just as the cops came to know that Ali was going to the court to surrender, a police team rushed to the spot and arrested him from the traffic police station area, official sources said.

The police then presented him to the court and sought three days’ remand which was allowed. Just a day back, superintendent of police Agam Jain announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the arrest of Ali and ten other culprits who were on the run. After the arrest Jain told journalists that Ali had been on the lam since the day the incident took place. A look-out notice was also issued against him, Jain further said.

At 12 noon on Tuesday, when the police came to know that Ali was secretly going to the court to surrender, they laid their hands on him. Ali, who was sitting in an e-rickshaw, covered himself with a blanket so that the police could not identify him. After arresting Ali, the cops brought him to the police station, and, after completing the formalities, admitted him to the hospital in the evening. Besides Ali, the police arrested 36 people in connection with the incident. The administration decided to extern six stone-throwers from the district, official sources said.

Those who have been externed from the district are Ajij Chaudhary, Javed, Arman Rain, Murli aka Junaid aka Shahid and Yusuf Rain aka Jarela. Immediately after the incident, the district administration demolished the palatial house of Ali spread over 20,000 square feet. Bulldozing of the house kicked up a political storm across the country.