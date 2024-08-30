Chhatarpur Stone Pelting Incident: Mastermind Haji Shahzad Ali Sent To Jail After Police Remand Ends

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Haji Shahzad Ali, the mastermind and the key accused in the August 21 stone-pelting incident at Chhatarpur’s Kotwali police station, was remanded to judicial custody on Friday after the end of his police remand.

Following his appearance in court, Shahzad was sent to the Chhatarpur district jail. During the three-day remand, police interrogated Shahzad about the incident and seized registers, documents, applications, and some mobile phones from his Khanqah in New Mohalla.

Shahzad was arrested on August 28 before he could surrender in court, and a three-day remand was granted by the judge for further questioning. Police questioned Shahzad about meetings held before the incident and strategies discussed. On August 29, they visited the Khanqah operated by Shahzad.

Reports suggest Shahzad provided information about a community meeting at a mosque on August 19, protest flyers distributed on August 20, and a video message issued by Maulana Irfan Chishti. After medical examination at the district hospital on Friday afternoon, Shahzad was produced in the court of Special Judge Upendra Pratap Singh and was subsequently sent to district jail.