Chhatarpur: Man commits suicide after mother said to leave dog

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old man committed suicide after his mother scolded him and told him to leave the dog in Vishwanath colony, under City Kotwali police station, Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Kamlesh Masihi. Kamelsh was living here along with his 65-year-old mother, Shanti Masihi and a domestic dog.

According to reports, the dog bit Shanti in her hand on Tuesday. She went to a nearby health center and got the primary medication. When she returned back to her home, she told kamlesh, “Now, this dog is hurting us. So, beat him up and drive him away. I will not let it stay at home anymore.”

Kamlesh irked and said, “I will die myself but neither will I beat him up nor drive him away.”

Both of them had a dispute in this regard and Kamlesh left the house in anger.

Shanti said that after a few minutes she heard the bark of the dog and came out of her house. As soon as she came, she saw that her son had hanged himself from a branch of a tree.

Locals said that Kamlesh had tied up the dog's rope with the rope which he hanged himself. The dog sat in his lap after he died and was barking from there.

City Kotwali police station in charge, Akhilesh Puri Goswami said that on getting the information of the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for the post mortem. A probe was on into the matter, Goswami added.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:52 AM IST