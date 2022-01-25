Chhatarpur: Liquor kept in water tanks seized

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have confiscated 175 litres of spurious liquor hidden in the water tanks built a few houses in Khairon village under Matguan police station, officials said on Monday.

The equipment for making and packing illicit liquor was also recovered from the residences of its makers.

In charge of Matguan police station, deputy inspector Siddharth Sharma said that the superintendent of police had directed the officials to take stern action against the sellers of illicit liquor.

Sharma said that he received a tip-off that a huge quantity of spurious liquor had been stocked in the houses of Shanker Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Govind Yadav in Khairon village.

A police team raided the houses and confiscated 175 litres of illicit liquor, but the accused had run away before the police team reached there.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:36 AM IST