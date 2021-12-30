Chhatarpur: Leopard continues to give foresters the slip

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The leopard which strayed into the city a week ago continued to give the foresters the slip, sources said on Wednesday.

Failure to ensnare the big cat only showed the inefficiency of the forest department, sources further said.

The leopard was sighted for the first time in an empty plot at Choubey colony.

As the plot was encircled with boundaries the big cat could be easily caught there, sources said.

The forest officials are mum over how the leopard has been surviving for a week without any prey, as no carcass of any animal killed by the leopard was found.

On Monday night, there were reports that the leopard was sighted in a forest, near a railway bridge, a few meters away from the Bagota area.

As soon as the news spread, a team of forest department and journalists rushed to the spot, but they could not catch it.

When a few pugmarks were found in the place the forest officials said those were the pugmarks of the leopard. But others said those were the footprints of hyenas.

On Wednesday, there was news that the leopard was seen in Ramgarh. The leopard caused so much panic that many people have stopped coming out of their homes at night and several farmers are not going to fields.

The question the residents of the city are asking these days is where is the leopard?

