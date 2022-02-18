Chhatarpur: Kiosks, encroachments outside varsity removed

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A team comprising the officials of the revenue department, civic body and those of the police removed the kiosks and encroachments from outside Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University on Thursday.

A few days ago, a few hooligans created trouble on the campus and, after that incident, registrar JP Mishra held a meeting with the officials of the district administration.

The team led by chief municipal officer Om Pal Singh removed the encroachments from outside the university premises.

Tehsildar Ashok Awasthi said that the kiosks, the owners of which were not present on the spot, were removed with the help of a JCB machine.

Besides, posters and banners of the coaching institutes were removed from the road outside the university, Awasthi said, adding that action against the encroachers outside the campus would continue.

Chief superintendent of police Lokendra Singh said that action would be taken against the road Romeos standing outside the kiosks.

Singh said that there were reports that the ruffians standing outside the kiosks near the university harass the female students, so the police would not spare such people.

Arms flaunt on the campus

An incident of violence took place on the campus on February 14 when a student proposed to his female counterpart. Two groups clashed with each other and flaunted arms.

The university management decided to remove the kiosks which turned into a haven for ruffians who used to harass girls.

For this, the registrar of the university dashed off a letter to the collector and the superintendent of police urging them to remove the kiosks and encroachments.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:03 AM IST