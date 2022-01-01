Chhatarpur: Khajuraho celebrates New Year despite ban

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Khajuraho city is ready to welcome the New Year, corona-related restrictions.

The hotels braced for the celebrations a week ago, and the well-known Kutne Island has been fully booked.

Nevertheless, the curfew, imposed on a large gathering and on celebrations because of Omicron, may come in the way of the revelers.

It is because of the restrictions that the directors of the hotels looked a little disappointed.

Sources said that 60-70% of bookings have, so far, been done in hotels. On the other hand, only 50% of budget-class hotels have been booked.

Besides Khajuraho, people may flock to Kutne Dam, Pandav Fall, Sneh Fall, Beniganj Dam, Ken-Gharial and other places.

The merrymakers began to book Kutne Island online from December 20.

According to sources in the police, the cops will keep an eye, especially on those who will drive in a drunken state and those who will not wear masks.

As many as 1,000 police men were deployed at the tourist and religious places in the district, sources said.

Superintendent of police Sachin Sharma said that there would be a ban on large gatherings because of the corona pandemic.

Sharma said that the police men were making efforts to implement the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government.

The hotels in Khajuraho will allow people one third of their capacity.

The policemen have been deployed on the roads so that the New Year revelers may not break the corona-protection norms.

ALSO READ Chhatarpur: Leopard continues to dodge foresters

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 01:14 AM IST