Chhatarpur: Janpad panchayat accountant dies of cardiac seizure

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An accountant posted in Naugaon janpad panchayat died of cardiac seizure on Friday. He was suspended by the collector Sandeep GR for not following government orders.

However, family members of the deceased have charged district administration with unruly behaviour. They said no government servant could be suspended immediately unless allegations against him were serious.

The administrative officials, while talking to media, stated that the deceased Anil Khare was posted as accountant at Naugaon janpad panchayat. Khare was allegedly suspended by Chhatarpur collector Sandeep GR for not following orders pertaining to Sansad Sthaniya Vikas Yojana.

The officials stated that Khare was asked to withdraw the amount of first instalment disbursed under the scheme and deposit it into the bank account, which he allegedly did not do. As a result, he was suspended.

On Friday, Khare was on way back home in Naugaon from Alipura village, during which he suffered a heart attack and fainted.

He was rushed to Naugaon hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival. Contact could not be established with collector Sandeep when Free Press tried to know his views on the matter.

Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Shukla termed the incident as grim and assured of help to family of the deceased.