Chhatarpur: Hard work is password to 3-foot-tall Sahiba

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A three-foot-tall girl walked with short steps and a clumsy swaying motion into the collector’s office with an application, on Tuesday.

She is 20-year-old Sahiba Khatoon who has scripted a portrait for herself through sheer hard work.

When she walked into the collector’s office, the weekly public hearing was going on. All senior officers were present there. She was unnerved.

Nature may not have made Sahiba, a resident of Kurarha village under Gadhimalhra police station, like any other normal being. Yet, she has been endowed with enormous energy and courage.

She worked hard and passed class 12 in 2019 with good marks and completed D.Ed. Now, she wants a job and an electric tricycle.

Sahiba said that she had to waddle to the bus stand from her village. In the process, she develops blisters under her feet.

The officials present at the public hearing listened to her problems and forwarded her application to the chief executive officer of Nougaon Janpad for immediate action.

