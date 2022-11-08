e-Paper Get App
Chhatarpur: Four attacked for intervening in family dispute, probe underway

The police added that an FIR had been lodged against both the parties.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as four members of a family in Salaiyya village in Chhatarpur were attacked with sticks by their neighbours, when they tried to intervene in their family dispute, the police said on Tuesday.

Ishanagar police said accused have been identified as Bali, Vinod, Mantu, Mahesh, Sunil and Kailash who belong to the same family. The police learnt during investigations that all the accused entered into altercation over the installment amount received under Fasal Beema Yojana and Sukha Rahat Yojana.

As their fight turned violent, their neighbours Kallan, Ratiram, Rohit and Lalu tried to intervene who were then brutally attacked by the six men using sticks.

All four victims sustained injuries and were rushed to Chhatarpur district hospital, the police said. Rohit and Ratiram’s condition is said to be critical, they added.

Kin of the victims approached Ishanagar police to apprise them of the matter. The police registered a case against both the parties under Sections 294, 323, 324 and 506 of IPC.

Chhatarpur: Grievance redressal camp held in Dikauli
article-image

