Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur District Court Judge Rishi Tiwari allegedly died in a road mishap when his car rammed into a trolley.

The accident happened near Chowka of Matguwan police station area on Saturday night.

Judge Ashish Mathoria was also present with him, who was referred to Jhansi Medical in critical condition.

Both the judges were coming from Badamalhara to Chhatarpur. Many judges including SP, Additional SP reached the hospital.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:24 PM IST