 Cherishing memories: Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders recall the time they shared with Motilal Vora  

The Congress leaders recalled the experiences they shared with the party veteran Motilal Vora, when he was Chief minister of the undivided Madhya Pradesh. The senior Congress leader died on Monday at a hospital in Delhi following post-Covid-19 complications. He was 93.
The Congress has called a condolence meeting at the PCC on Tuesday.
The party state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta, who was general secretary of Indian Youth Congress in the year 1985, spoke about the time he shared with Vora.
In 1985, when Vora was CM, an ‘Youth exchange programme’ between the southern and northern states was launched. The programme was designed by then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Under the programme, the youths of the southern states were invited to visit northern states and visa versa. Gupta, who was in-charge of the programme in MP, said that youths from south after completing their visit, asked him to arrange a meeting with the CM.
Gupta contacted the CM House and raised the request, Vora gave the time for the meeting.
The Vora met the delegation and after the photo session, the youths left the CM House, happily.
Gupta informed Free Press that after meeting the CM, the youths were so impressed with the personality of Vora that they kept on repeating their time they spent with him.
“The CM was so down to earth, he was so easy going and wonderful. In our states even the block presidents did not give us time to meet or show such respect. Your CM is a great personality,” said Gupta, quoting them.
Another Congress leader Manak Agarwal threw light on the time he spent with the Congress veteran. After the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, when Vora became the CM, he used to walk through the streets and by lanes of the gas affected areas and ensured all health facilities for the victims.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)