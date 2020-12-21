 Cherishing memories: Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders recall the time they shared with Motilal Vora  

The Congress leaders recalled the experiences they shared with the party veteran Motilal Vora, when he was Chief minister of the undivided Madhya Pradesh. The senior Congress leader died on Monday at a hospital in Delhi following post-Covid-19 complications. He was 93.

The Congress has called a condolence meeting at the PCC on Tuesday.

The party state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta, who was general secretary of Indian Youth Congress in the year 1985, spoke about the time he shared with Vora.

In 1985, when Vora was CM, an ‘Youth exchange programme’ between the southern and northern states was launched. The programme was designed by then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Under the programme, the youths of the southern states were invited to visit northern states and visa versa. Gupta, who was in-charge of the programme in MP, said that youths from south after completing their visit, asked him to arrange a meeting with the CM.

Gupta contacted the CM House and raised the request, Vora gave the time for the meeting.