Cheque bounce case: Ex-BJP minister gets 6-month jail

BHOPAL: A special court set up here to dispose of various cases pending against MLAs and MPs on Friday sentenced former BJP minister Surendra Patwa to six months imprisonment in check bounce cases. However, he was released on bail on the same day.
ADJ Suresh Singh sentenced six-month jail in four cheque bounce cases and also slapped fine from one and half time to double the amount of the cheque, informed Yash Buchke, the counsel who appeared for Patwa.
The Indore-based petitioners had filed cases against the BJP leader claiming that he did not honour the cheques he gave to repay the lent amount.
Indore-based Sanjay Jain and Sarika Jain each had given Rs 9 lakh to Patwa, while, the BJP leader had received Rs 6 lakh from Maya Jain and Rs 5 lakh from Anita Mittal – both Indore residents.
“Patwa was ready to pay the amount but settlement through compromise could not be reached as petitioners demanded much more than the due amount,” claimed the counsel.