Cheque bounce case: Ex-BJP minister gets 6-month jail

BHOPAL: A special court set up here to dispose of various cases pending against MLAs and MPs on Friday sentenced former BJP minister Surendra Patwa to six months imprisonment in check bounce cases. However, he was released on bail on the same day.

ADJ Suresh Singh sentenced six-month jail in four cheque bounce cases and also slapped fine from one and half time to double the amount of the cheque, informed Yash Buchke, the counsel who appeared for Patwa.