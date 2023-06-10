Cheetahs May Enter Bundelkhand In UP

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cheetahs may enter Bundelkhand in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. If this happens, then safety arrangements will have to be made and they will have to be brought back to Kuno.

This was the main point of discussion at high-level virtual meeting of officers of Cheetah Project, forest officials of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh held on Friday.

“The discussion centered on areas where cheetahs can roam. If they move out, there should be arrangements to bring them back (to Kuno jungles),” said a senior official of Cheetah Project who attended the meeting virtually.

Cheetahs may enter Jhansi, Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh and nearby tehsils. In Madhya Pradesh, they may even reach Morena.

“Cheetahs may enter areas with human population for which preparations need to be done to deal with such possibilities. Information groups in villages needs to be formed. Superintendent of Police should not to allow people to gather at cheetah sighting place,” said an officer of Cheetah Project.

The meeting was virtually attended by Cheetah Project Steering Committee head Rajesh Gopal, PCCF Wildlife JS Chouhan, Sheopur district collector and DFOs from Uttar Pradesh.

One of the participants of virtual meeting said that cheetahs may also enter Rajasthan but no discussion was held in this regard. Kuno National park is situated close to Rajasthan.