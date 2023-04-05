Cheetahs at Kuno National Park: Tribal youths to assist monitoring work, 50 hired

Cheetah at Kuno National Park | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the large number of trained people required for monitoring cheetahs, particularly in the wild, the officials at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district have decided to hire youths from adjoining villages and train them for the purpose.

They will be told about the behaviour of cheetahs and trained on how to help officials in monitoring cheetahs’ movements and activities. They will be provides wages as per collector guideline, which will be over Rs 9,000 per month. Efforts are underway to engage tribal youths particularly from Saharia tribe for the job.

Sheopur District Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma said basic training about cheetahs’ behaviour would be provided to local youths during training and their help would be taken in monitoring work. “Local youths will be engaged for the purpose,” he added. Basic information will be provided to them to handle the monitoring equipment. To monitor one cheetah, at least three persons including a jeep driver are required.

Some of them are undergoing training. They are being trained to coordinate with monitoring team and steps to be followed for monitoring cheetahs.

Kuno authorities have set the target of hiring at least 100 youths. Of them, about 50 youths have been engaged. The remaining 50 youths will be hired shortly.

At present, Kuno park has at least 100 trained forest department personnel and officials but more are required. Currently, four cheetahs are in wild and they often move in and out of Kuno National Park, making it challenging to keep an eye on them.