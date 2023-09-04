Cheetah Steering Committee Holds Review Meet In Kuno | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of cheetah steering committee visited Kuno National Park in Sheopur district on Monday and reviewed works of Cheetah Project.

They also went to see how cheetahs have been kept inside enclosures and took information about their health status. They also held meetings to discuss what should be done regarding the protection of cheetahs and chalked out future strategy.

Total four meetings were held by members of cheetah steering committee. They made a field visit to take stock of ground level works. They had a long interaction with veterinary doctors, field officers etc.

It is learnt that issue of radio collars allegedly causing infection to cheetahs also came to fore in the meeting. At the meeting held in Sesaipura, discussion was held on future plan.

Along with this, the ongoing works were also reviewed. The members of cheetah steering committee also held parleys with beat guards and field staff as well.

