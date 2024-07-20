 Cheetah Project: Kuno Officials Overcome 5 Challenges During Summer Season
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials at Kuno National Park have shared the success behind Cheetah Project by overcoming five types of challenges during summer season.

The news letter stated that first challenge was to keep cubs safe during the summer. To tackle it, drinking water was arranged in nearby habitat. To this, there was timely supplementary feeding. As a result, cheetahs and their cubs did not move much during the day, which saved them from unbearable heat.

The second challenge was to keep a close eye on cheetahs as two cheetahs had suffered from severe dehyradtion. Timely monitoring and proper treatment helped cheetahs in recovering. The third challenge was to monitor two cheetahs, which are out in the wild.

Cheetah named Pavan tolerated summer heat as it was out in last summer season. But for South African female cheetah Veera, it was first summer outside in the wild. However, she was at ease in high temperature.

The fourth challenge was to make sure availability of water inside Soft Release Boma (SRB). Sheds were erected at a few places of SRB.

The fifth and last challenge was to keep monitoring team attentive to prevent illness and weakness among cheetahs. The veterinary and monitoring teams ensured that cheetahs are saved from extreme heat.

Through news letter, Kuno officials said though rains offered relief to cheetahs, the challenges were not over as monsoon would bring another set of challenges.

