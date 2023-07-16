Cheetah International Experts To Review Cheetah Deaths: Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid shockwaves caused by recent death of eighth cheetah in Kuno National Park, the Union Forest Minster Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday said a dedicated team was investigating the matter. He said international experts had been roped in for the purpose.

He also said that cheetahs would not be shifted out of Madhya Pradesh. “We are committed to taking good care of cheetahs. Soon, our team will also visit Kuno to assess the situation,” he told media persons in the city.

Meanwhile, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) JS Chouhan told Free Press that all measures had been taken to prevent cheetahs from casualties. With the death of eighth cheetah, their number in the wild has been reduced to 11. Four cheetahs are inside enclosures. “

In the recent death of two cheetahs Suraj and Tejas, it was found that they wound appeared on their neck due to moistness caused by collar. Their wounds were infested with maggots, which caused their death.

Their death has put a question mark on animal management at Kuno,” wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said. According to forest official, autopsy report of male cheetah has not arrived. Once it arrives, authorities would know how Suraj died.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)