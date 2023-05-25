 Check Out MP Board Class 12 Toppers Stream-Wise
Commerce gives 5 topper with 96.4% in Class 12th

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
shaBhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the Madhya Pradesh Education Board announced class 12th results, we compiled a list of stream-wise toppers for you:

Arts student Kumari Mauli Nema from Chhindwara grabbed the top position by securing 489 from total 500 marks or 97.8%.

The second topper from Arts is Sonakshi Parmar-- student of Bhopal's Government Higher secondary Excellence School,scoring 487 out of 500 OR 97.4%

In Science-Math group, Narayan Sharma from Hoshangabad topped the merit list. He secured 488 marks out of 500 marks OR 97.6%.

Second in line is Sheopur's Gaurav Maurya with 486 marks out of 500 or 97.2%.

Now, Commerce stream has 5 toppers, all scoring 482 ,arks out of 500 OR 96.4%

1. Princy Khemasara from Ujjain's Khachrod

2. Anni Jain from Khandwa

3. Yashvardhan Singh Bhopal

4. Anamika Ojha from Bhopal

5. Divyanshi Jain from Mandla

In Agriculture, Hoshangabad's Anuj Kumar topped with 484 out of 500 OR 96.8%. While Morena's Shradha Atamaja scored 477 out of 500 OR 95.4%

