Change negative image, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells auditors

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that it is necessary to change the negative image of audit. Auditors scrutinise the accounts of the government while being alert, cautious and vigilant. Auditors are helpful to the government in preventing unnecessary expenditure. Auditors’ suggestions are lessons of good governance.

He was addressing the inaugural session of one-day seminar on ‘Role of Audit in Reforming Governance’ at Minto Hall here under Audit Awareness Week on Monday.

Referring to Sant Kabir’s couplet, Nindak Niyare Raakhiye – Aangan Kuti Chhabay, Bin Pani Bin Sabuna Nirmal Kare Subhay, Chouhan said that auditors cooperate with government by evaluating the works of the government independently and impartially. “They also tell us where the work needs improvement. Therefore, we should always keep them close to us as good critics and well-wishers,” he added.

He said that there was a time when there would be doubts of different kinds in government departments regarding audit. The auditors were known to be people who looked for loopholes in everything, blaming the government, who ask unnecessary questions, and intimidators who showed even a small mistake in bad light o scare people.

He said that there is a need to understand the importance of CAG institution. Keeping CAG’s dutifulness and loyalty to the Constitution, there is a need to see it as a friend, complement and ally of the government. Any democracy can function strongly only when its three organs, the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, discharge their respective responsibilities with coordination and balance. The contribution of CAG in this work is noteworthy.

He said that the role of CAG is very important because he always remains alert, cautious and vigilant. Auditors have their own impartial and independent opinion on every issue. They scrutinize the accounts of the government carefully. They play a supporting role like the ENT of Public Accounts, Public Undertakings and Estimates Committee of the House. They ensure adherence to principles of fairness, transparency and economy in the expenditure of government money. Auditors help the government to prevent wasteful expenditure.

CM said that auditors are allies of the government. In the state, the Principal Accountant General is meeting the principal secretaries of all the departments, heads of offices, district collectors, public representatives etc. to determine the subjects and areas in relation to the audit action plan. This is certainly a commendable initiative.

He informed that the woman sarpanch of Barkhedi Abdullah village in Bhopal district, Bhakti Sharma, has got the distinction of becoming a member of the State Audit Advisory Board.

