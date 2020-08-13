Chambal Progress Way: Farmers’ reluctance to part with land stalls road project

The Shivraj Singh government’s ambitious ‘Chambal Progress Way’ project has been stalled after farmers’ reluctance to part with their land for the highway connecting east-west corridor to the north-south corridor.

The land acquisition work for the progress way has been stalled because about 90% of farmers from Sheopur district are unwilling to give their land for the project. Similar reports have reached from Morena and Bhind districts as well.

Problem arose after the state government came up with land exchange policy. The policy was designed in view of empty state coffers. According to this policy farmers are being offered land in lieu of land acquired at some other places; whereas most of the farmers are demanding compensation under the Land Acquisition Act 2013 that amounts to four times the market value of land.

‘A team of government officials including the patwari and tehsildar came to our village. They offered me another land in lieu of mine. They didn’t tell me where that land is but I assume that either it is being cultivated by someone else or it might be barren,’ said Mangilal Suman from Sotwa village of Sheopur district.