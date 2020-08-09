Certain political parties belittling spirit of Freedom Movement: Former MP CM Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the current political scenario was against the democratic and constitutional ethics for which thousands of freedom fighters laid down their lives.

Remembering the freedom fighters on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement on Sunday, the Congress leader said that the ‘some political parties’ were demeaning the very spirit of the Freedom Movement for which thousands struggled.

After long struggle we shook the chains of bondage and made a passage to freedom, however, today the democratic and constitutional principles are being belittled, said the Congress state president. The pious principles laid in our Constitution are not being respected by the government sitting at the Centre, said Nath targeting the BJP government. The constitutional institutions have been decimated under BJP rule, said Nath. Money power is ruling the roost, said Nath, adding that people elect the government for five years, but today the political parties’ money power has overpowered the public mandate, he added.

While felicitating the freedom fighters on the occasion, Nath said their contribution during the freedom struggle against the British rule will always be cherished and remembered. He sought their blessings to the Congress which was fighting for democracy and the principles enshrined in the Constitution of India. He also sought their blessing to save the ‘Nav Ratan’ companies which the NDA Government was bent upon selling.