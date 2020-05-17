Centre’s relief package is a loan and relief, say MP industrialists

Industries, after initial cheer, have expressed disappointment over financial package announced by union government. Industrialists say whatever they are being given is a loan and not relief.

The businessmen had hoped that union government will grant relief to industries, which is major segment of employment generation in the country.

They said shops and industries are closed for last two months due to lockdown but they have to pay electricity bills at commerical rates. “So, how can we run industries and generate employment? they asked. Free Press talked to some of them to know their views. Excerpts

No relief in Centre package

Confederation of All India Traders state president Bhupendra Jain: On first day, we hoped that union government will come out with relief package. But there is no relief in the package. Despite two months of shut down, we are paying electricity bills at commercial rates. Mudra loan limit should have been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. State government should have been instructed for more relief in package.”

Centre neglecting traders

Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal general secretary Anupam Agrawal: “No relief in the financial package is a big disappointment for us. It shows that union government is neglecting traders. In fact, we are supporting country for last two months during lockdown but government is giving us step motherly treatment. If industrialists are not given relief, how can they transfer same to customers who are also in deep financial crisis?

Industrialists should sacrifice for country’s welfare

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce president Lalit Jain: Industrialists have earned for years and if they sacrifice for two months, it is not a big deal. They should be ready to sacrifice for country’s welfare. It is not right time to voice their interests. It is not justifiable.

Industries should understand

FMPCCI president RS Goswami: Most industries want instant relief like waiving off electricity bills, maintenance charges. These are state issues and not central government issues. Union government has provided fund to run industries. Twenty per cent loan limit has been enhanced so it is a big relief. Industries should understand it.