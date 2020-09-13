Centre to supply 50 tonne oxygen per day from SAIL to MP

Close on heels of supply of oxygen concentration machines, the Central government has ensured supply of 50 tonnes of oxygen daily to Madhya Pradesh from Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). The Centre's help came after the supply of oxygen to Madhya Pradesh from a Maharashtra-based facility was halted. In the wake of a rise in respiratory disease cases, Madhya Pradesh needs 110 tonnes of oxygen per day.

"On my request, the Government of India today has agreed to supply 50 tonne oxygen a day, taking our oxygen availability to 180 tonne a day," Chouhan tweeted on Saturday night.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Piyush Goyal for their support to the state during this difficult time of COVID-19 outbreak.

State was getting 130 tonnes of oxygen from Gujarat , Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra combined, however, Maharashtra stopped the supply leading to shortage in Madhya Pradesh. Now with oxygen concentration machines sent by centre and 50 tonnes oxygen daily, things would be much easier in the home state.

Previously, the Central government has already sent 1000 oxygen concentration machines for Madhya Pradesh. These machines have been distributed to all the districts as per the Covid-19 spread.

Madhya Pradesh has been constantly reporting 2500 positive cases on an average daily and so the demand for oxygen has shot up. On Saturday, the state capital reported the highest single day spike of 281 cases and again on Sunday 271 cases surfaced. PS Industries Sanjay Shukla said, “ Now there is no crisis of oxygen in Madhya Pradesh. We have ensured supply from other states. Oxygen supply is our top priority.”