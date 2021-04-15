Centre ready to provide 450 MT of oxygen to Madhya Pradesh, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the Centre is ready to provide 450 MT of oxygen to the state. The oxygen will be supplied from Bhilai, Rourkela and Devri. Chouhan has also said that the government is working on a war footing to transport it. He further said that the help of private parties has also been sought for quick transportation of oxygen. The chief minister says efforts are also being made to bring Remdesivir vials and 10,000 units of the injection were received on Wednesday evening. According to Chouhan, the private hospitals are getting injections using their own resources.

Chouhan has further said that the government ordered 50,000 units of the injection, and that he, himself, had held discussions with three companies that gave a positive reply. He says the number of beds has been increased and arrangements are being made to turn AIIMS, Bhopal, into a multi-care hospital. Chouhan said that, with the help of Narmada Hospital, a 150-bed Covid Care Centre is being developed at the administrative academy. Red Cross Hospital will also be developed into a Corona Care Centre.

In Indore, a 500-bed Corona Care Centre is being developed with the help of Radha Swami Satsang, Chouhan said, adding that, in Jabalpur, Gwalior and other cities, the number of beds is being increased with the help of the private sector.

In a statement on Thursday, Chouhan said that it was necessary to break the chain of the virus, and, for this, the crisis management committees in the districts have planned to impose the “corona curfew”. He also said that he had requested Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan to supply oxygen to the state.